Independent TD for Laois Offaly, Carol Nolan, has strongly criticised the draft curriculum specification for the new climate action and sustainable development subject for Leaving Certificate students as it does not contain a single reference to the words, ‘farm', farmer’ or ‘farming’.

“The omission of any reference to farms or farmers is stunning and alarming and it clearly reveals a deep ideological blind spot within the draft text,” said Nolan.

"The only two references to agriculture at all are in the context of the role of Irish agriculture in conservation of biodiversity, climate regeneration and climate breakdown, and agricultural intensification," she said.

The draft was approved for public consultation by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA) and the consultation is open until 5 April 2024.

Clarification needed

The NCCA says that as part of the broader reform of senior cycle, it is envisaged that the new specification will be introduced into schools on a phased basis from September 2025.

“This draft curriculum represents a radical level of climate alarmism indoctrination that is not sufficiently balanced or appropriate in its current form,” said Nolan.

“I will certainly be raising my concerns with the NCCA and asking it to clarify if the consultation process which it claims involved “engagement with a wide variety of stakeholders across Ireland” included any of the farming representative organisations”.

Learning outcomes

The draft specification sets out the knowledge, skills, values and dispositions for students across four strands.

Strand one; earth and planet, is centred around students learning about healthy environments being vital to sustainability.

Strand two; people, power and place, will see students explore their place in climate action and sustainable development along with the constantly evolving relationship between people and place.

Strand three; global connections, students will explore global thinking and actions.

Strand four; applied learning tasks, this strand emphasises the importance of students developing the competencies to think and act sustainably.

Over the two years, students engage in four applied learning tasks carried out in small groups.

