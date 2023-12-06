Chief on the agenda will be a resumption of Irish beef exports to China following the recent trade suspension due to an atypical case of BSE.

A ministerial delegation from the Chinese import authority is in Ireland this week to discuss reinstating Irish beef access.

Members of the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China (GACC) are due to meet with Minister of State Martin Heydon, who has responsibility for new market development, and officials from the Department of Agriculture this Thursday.

The beef export protocol with China requires exports to be suspended pending submission and assessment of an epidemiological report.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands the report was completed earlier this week and has now been submitted to the Chinese authorities for assessment.

