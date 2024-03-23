Fine Gael MEP Colm Markey has announced he will not run for election to return to the European Parliament this summer.

Markey, a dairy farmer from Co Louth, has informed the party that he has withdrawn his name from the Fine Gael MEP selection convention for the Midlands North West constituency.

“I believe the most viable path to winning two seats for Fine Gael in the election in June is with two candidates and I wish the remaining candidates all the best during their campaigns,” he said on Saturday.

Markey became an MEP for the constituency in 2020, replacing Mairead McGuinness who was appointed European Commissioner for Financial Stability.

Markey's was one of a number of names on McGuinness' replacement list, which is used in the event of an MEP vacating the position.

Future

“I will continue to remain in politics and plan to contest in future elections,” Markey said.

“My focus will return to my home county of Louth and in particular Drogheda which has faced particular challenges in recent months and years,” he said.

Markey’s exit leaves sitting MEP Maria Walsh and new candidate Nina Carberry as the only two candidates in line to be nominated to run for the party in the election this summer.

Markey was elected to Louth County Council in 2009 and is a former president of Macra.