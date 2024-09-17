Speaking to the at the Ploughing, Minister Charlie McConalogue said engagement with the Commission delegation has been constructive. \ Philip Doyle

The current visit by European Commission officials on nitrates is an “important step” in the campaign to retain Ireland’s derogation, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal at the National Ploughing Championships, Minister McConalogue said engagement with the Commission delegation has been constructive.

“It’s been positive. It’s an important step to have the officials here. The commissioner came over earlier in the year and we had good engagement. It’s important now that his officials are here,” he said.

Minister McConalogue added that the delegation has a full schedule while they are in Ireland, including a farm visit and meeting farmer representatives.

“I met Commission officials yesterday [Monday 16 September] on a farm in Co Kildare. I was joined by Minister Hackett and Minister Heydon, very much a whole-of-Government approach to keeping this derogation and indeed getting that message across to the Commission.

“We had a full schedule [on Monday]. We met with the water quality stakeholder group and farm representative organisations as part of that. They’ve a full itinerary as well today [Tuesday 17 September],” he said.

First-hand experience

The group’s first-hand experience visiting Ireland, the Minister believes, will help the case for keeping Ireland’s nitrates derogation.

“It always helps, no matter what it is you're doing, to see with your own eyes and I think that certainly will help.

“The Commission officials were very open to coming here and glad of the invitation. No doubt it’ll be helpful in terms of our overall campaign to retain the derogation,” he said.

Collaboration at all levels - among farmers and also politicians from different parties - is a key element to improving water quality, Minister McConalogue added.

“It’s really important that we all work collaboratively together, nationally, to do all we can in relation to trying to see improvements in water quality.

“From a political level as well, a united Government approach at European level communicating what we’ve done and the importance of the derogation to our farming sector,” he said.

Minister McConalogue invited the delegation following last year’s visit to Ireland by Commissioner for the Environment Virginijus Sinkevicius.