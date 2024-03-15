One kilogramme of best back rashers rose by 12c in the last year.

The cost of a traditional full Irish breakfast has increased by 2.3% in the past year, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

New data released by the CSO shows that based on national average prices, the cost of the fry portion of the breakfast has increased by 3.1%.

The tea and milk element has risen 2.4%, with bread and butter back 1.8% comparing January 2024 with the corresponding month in 2023.

Individual items

The cost of 1kg of pork sausages increased 10c from €6.94 to €7.04 in the past year based on national average prices.

One kilogramme of best back rashers rose by 12c in the last year - €10.66 to €10.78.

The price of the dairy elements of the breakfast decreased comparing January 2024 with the same month in 2023.

Full-fat milk, per 2l, was down 8c from €2.26 to €2.18 in the same time period.

While the price of 1lb of butter was back 7c from €3.83 to €3.76 in the 12 months to January 2024.

The cost of six large eggs increased by 6c, €2.16 to €2.22, with the cost of an 800g pan of bread decreasing in the past year by 3c from €1.67 in 2023 to €1.64 this year.

Mushrooms and tomatoes saw the largest increase of the items on the CSO’s breakfast plate.

The cost of 1kg of tomatoes went up 25c from €3.47 to €3.72 and the cost of 1kg of mushrooms rose 31c from €3.97 to €4.28.

The price of 80 tea bags also increased. There was a 21c rise in the average national price comparing January 2024 with the same month last year, from €2.91 to €3.12.