A key focus of the Regional Independent Group’s Government negotiations was to ensure that Government policy protected the family farm and the critical role of agriculture in the economy, Independent TD Seán Canney has said.

Canney is one of seven members of the grouping which will go into partnership Government with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

On Wednesday, a Programme for Government was agreed after what Canney described as a period of “intense and robust negotiations”.

“The regional group of TDs have successfully shaped the Programme for Government, particularly in the areas of housing, health, disability, energy, agriculture and migration.

"The Independent TDs have been instrumental in ensuring that these critical areas receive the attention and resources they require and deserve. Addressing the cost of living with a disability and improving support for carers was central to our discussions,” Canney said.

Clear message

“The regional group successfully fought to ensure that the Programme for Government includes a clear message on the direction of energy security and renewable energy opportunities.

"Ensuring community access to renewable energy, grants and schemes is an important contribution from the regional group. Prioritising energy security, offshore energy projects and lower energy costs for families were of high importance.

“A key focus of our negotiations was to ensure that Government policy protected the family farm and the critical role of agriculture in our economy,” he said.

The Galway East TD added that regional group members were “instrumental” in promoting balanced regional development, to ensure that all parts of Ireland benefit from economic growth and investment.

The grouping - which is made up of Seán Canney, Marian Harkin, Barry Heneghan, Noel Grealish, Michael Lowry, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran and Gillian Toole TD - emphasised the need for a stable Government, underpinned by clear policy direction, for the next five years.

The group said that it fully understands that this stability is crucial to effectively address the significant challenges facing the Irish people and the economy.