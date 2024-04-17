A March early calving bonus of 1.0c/l, excluding VAT, will be paid on milk supplied in March in accordance with Dairygold’s milk quality criteria. / Donal O'Leary

Dairygold has maintained its milk price for March supplies, but will be paying a 1.9c/l weather/fodder relief payment, excluding VAT.

Its milk price remains at 38.1c/l, excluding VAT, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of sustainability and quality bonuses.

The weather/fodder relief payment will be made on March supplies only.

A March early calving bonus of 1.0c/l, excluding VAT, will be paid on milk supplied in March in accordance with Dairygold’s milk quality criteria.

This brings Dairygold’s milk price for the month of March to 41c/l, excluding VAT, at standard constituents.

The March milk price equates to an average farmgate price of 44.4c/l, excluding VAT, based on the average March milk solids achieved by Dairygold suppliers.

The quoted milk price for March, based on EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat, is 43.5c/l, excluding VAT, including the early calving bonus and weather/fodder relief payment.

‘Significant challenges’

A spokesperson for Dairygold said the weather/fodder payment was made in recognition of the issues its suppliers are facing at present.

“The Dairygold board recognises the significant challenges the ongoing adverse weather conditions are causing for our milk suppliers and therefore committed to paying a strong milk price for March, with the inclusion of a weather/fodder relief payment for March milk only.

“Dairy market returns remain uncertain, due to the continuing weaker demand, particularly in China.

“The Dairygold board will continue to monitor markets closely and review milk price on a monthly basis.”