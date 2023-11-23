Farmers have until Friday 1 December to apply for the RDS sustainable agriculture awards.

There is a €15,000 prize fund attached to the awards, which are open to farmers, foresters, entrepreneurs, innovators and community groups who are meeting the climate change challenge through their work to promote a more sustainable future.

The awards celebrate the work of individuals, farm families and organisations who are enhancing the economic, environmental and social development of Irish agriculture and rural communities.

Winners of each of the five categories will receive €2,000 and an RDS silver medal, while runners-up will receive €1,000 and a certificate of merit.

There are five prize categories for these awards:

Sustainable farming.

Sustainable rural enterprise.

Sustainable rural innovation.

Sustainable rural start-up.

Rural social impact.

The award winners will be announced at the 2024 RDS spring awards, which will take place in the RDS Concert Hall next year.

Application forms are available to download on the RDS website or they can be requested via email from agriculture@rds.ie.