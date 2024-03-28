Minister Martin Heydon announced the opening of the 2024 call for proposals in agriculture. / Fennell Photography

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon has announced a call for proposals in agriculture under the US-Ireland Research and Development Partnership.

The 2024 call aims to support Irish, Northern Irish and American researchers to collaborate on projects across 13 areas important to agriculture.

Research areas in the call include animal nutrition, diseases in farm animals, soil health, bio-refining and data science for food systems.

Funding of up to €350,000 will be provided per successful project.

Minister Heydon said that the partnership “provides an essential mechanism for the collaboration and sharing of expertise and resources between researchers from across the three jurisdictions”.

Quality

“Ireland is ranked third globally for the quality of its agricultural science and animal and dairy science, which makes us an attractive collaborator for research in these fields,” Minister Heydon continued.

“This will enable more rapid progress in areas such as climate, animal breeding, the bio economy, sustainable agro ecosystems and mitigating antimicrobial resistance.”