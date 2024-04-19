This week, we chat with Adam Woods on factories cutting beef prices, Darren Carty on the new sheep welfare scheme and Aidan Brennan on his thoughts around commercial beef values in calves.
Adam also chats with John O'Loughlin on stocking rates
This week, we chat with Adam Woods on factories cutting beef prices, Darren Carty on the new sheep welfare scheme and Aidan Brennan on his thoughts around commercial beef values in calves.
Adam also chats with John O'Loughlin on stocking rates
SHARING OPTIONS: