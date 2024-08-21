Plunge dipping

Farmers who selected the sheep welfare scheme action ‘plunge dipping to control external parasites’ need to start thinking about its completion, where not already completed.

All actions in the scheme must be completed from 1 January to 15 October.

There is an exception to this timeframe for the sheep dipping action, but it is important to note that for farmers to avail of a later completion date of 25 November 2024, they must notify the Department by email to sheepschemes@agriculture.gov.ie before 15 September 2024.

Plunge dipping can be carried out where a farmer has their own facilities or access to plunge sheep dipping facilities, including mobile contractors.

The terms and conditions state documentary evidence of completion of this action will include, but not be limited to, completion of the scheme action record sheets, receipts from a contractor if applicable and/or receipts for the purchase of appropriate dipping product.

The number of ewes/two-tooth hoggets dipped should match the scheme reference number to ensure maximum payment for this action.

Where applying spent sheep dip to lands, the advice is to dilute at a ratio of at least 1:3 with slurry/water.

Remember the application of spent dip to lands with slurry are governed by prohibited application periods which commence on 1 October in Ireland.

Sheep should not be dipped where heavy rainfall is forecast and sheep should also be prohibited from returning to grazing in areas where there is a risk of sheep accessing watercourses for at least 24 hours.

Marketing hill lambs

Mart managers report a steady increase in the number of hill lambs coming on stream in recent weeks. Demand appears to be positive for good-quality crossbred lambs and heavier Scottish Blackface lambs, but demand for lighter lambs has been sluggish so far.

Mart mangers all report that presentation is having a marked effect on demand, with this especially applicable to lighter lots. They report that light, freshly weaned lambs that have been handled a lot in the lead up to sales and possibly looking washed out with weather also taking a toll are the most challenging trade at present.

Allowing lambs a period of recovery post-weaning and, where feasible, getting lambs accustomed to meal feeding will help their presentation. Reports indicate that it is early for specialist finishers to purchase such lambs but that there is good interest following returns achieved this spring.

Elite ram sale

The Sheep Ireland organised Elite €uro-Star Multi-breed Ram Sale takes place on Saturday 24 August in Tullamore Mart Co Offaly, commencing at 11.30am. There are almost 500 rams entered across 13 breeds.

All rams are genomically tested with full DNA parentage verification and are placed in the top 20% of their breed on either the maternal or terminal index. Three rings will be in operation, with Belclare (lot 1-43) and Charollais (44-193) in ring one.

The sales schedule for ring two is as follows; first ballot Texels (194-288), Rouge de l’Ouest (289-295), Zwartble (296), Lleyn (297-298), Bluefaced Leicester (299), Border Leicester (300), Cheviot (301), Blue Texel (302-306) and second ballot Texels (307-381). Ring three includes Vendéen (382-415), Hampshire Down (416-428) and Suffolk (429-494).

A full catalogue is available at www.sheep.ie