Milk chocolate digestives came out on top the favourite biscuit. \ Valerie O'Sullivan

The milk chocolate digestive is farmers’ favourite biscuit, an Irish Farmers Journal survey has concluded.

The survey question had 1,203 respondents across all sectors of agriculture.

Top of the list by a long shot is the one and only milk chocolate digestive, which is the top choice of 36% of farmers. Next is the jaffa cake, which 17% of farmers said is their go-to.

Tight race

It is a tight race from here on in, with the Kimberly biscuit coming in as the most popular for 14%, followed closely by custard creams at 13%.

The plain rich tea is the next in line, which 11% of respondents said is their biscuit of choice.

The remaining 9% selected “other” as their choice of biscuit.