Riders on hunts must agree to waive their right to sue the hunt or landowners. \ Catherine Power

All hunts have public liability insurance which fully indemnifies landowners whose land may be used during a hunt, legal representative Pat Dillon has told the Irish Farmers Journal.

The National Hunt Steeplechase, Point to Point and Field Sports Group (NHSPFS) insurance programme provides indemnity to any farmer who has land where hunt events are held and covers any third-party damage the day of a hunt or event.

A €10m policy, coupled with a reformed Occupiers Liability Act, means that farmers are “far better covered than they ever were before” from the public using their land for recreational use, Dillon said.

Hunts have no insurance for riders injuring themselves in the course of hunt activities, Dillon explained, adding that riders participate at their own risk.

Riders partaking in hunt events must sign a waiver of legal rights and exclusion of liability.

By signing this document, they agree not to hold the hunt or landowners responsible for any accident or subsequent injury, howsoever caused. The rider must also agree to waive their right to sue the hunt or landowners for any negligence. Dillon, who is also a board member of the recently formed NHSPFS, added that no matter what happens to a rider, “it won’t fall back on the farmer”.

“This policy got passed by some huge landowners and stud farmers around the country who have a lot at stake when letting hunts or point-to-points across their land. Hunts have really never been in a stronger position.

“Hunts and the point-to-point community are paying into this fund to cover the first million of any claim. The previous cover from Liberty [Insurance] only went to €6m for any claim and this policy goes to €10m, and the farmer is completely indemnified,” he said.