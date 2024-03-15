Alice Doyle has called on the farming community to support each other as wet weather conditions persist. \ Philip Doyle

The ongoing weather conditions are placing farmers under serious pressure and adding to stress levels for families, Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) deputy president Alice Doyle said.

“The level of rainfall has made it impossible to move livestock, planting and sowing is way behind and bills are mounting as farmers struggle to keep on top of their work,” she said.

St Patrick’s Day is seen as a turning point in the farming calendar, but ground is saturated due to wet conditions that stretch back to the middle of last year.

She appealed to everybody in the sector who interacts with farmers to take this into account and to give whatever support they can.

Support

“For the Department of Agriculture, it could mean stepping down inspections for the moment and also redoubling their efforts to ensure the timely payment of funds from farm schemes. Any change to terms and conditions that allows maximum flexibility should also be considered,” she said.

Doyle also said that processors and banks also have a role to play.

“Every cent that’s in the marketplace has to make its way back to farmers. Banks should apply leniency for anybody who’s battling to meet repayments.”

IFA farm family and social affairs chair Teresa Roche encouraged anybody who is feeling isolated to seek support.