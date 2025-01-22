Over 350 farmers attended the Aurivo 'Your Farm Your Future' event in Claremorris, Co Mayo this week. \ Richard McCarthy

Dairy farmers who go into drystock production as a step-down to retirement risked decimating their income, a dairy and succession event was told this week. Austin Finn of the Land Mobility Service urged farmers to keep the land in dairying by entering a partnership or lease agreement with family or another suitable person.

Finn was speaking at an event in Claremorris on Monday evening, which was organised by Aurivo. Partnership or lease agreements allowed existing farmers to step back from running their holdings on a full-time basis, Finn explained.

However, such agreements also gave farmers the flexibility to remain involved in the farm to whatever extent they wished, kept the dairy unit intact, and protected their income, he added.

“And it’s a far better scenario than someone trying to stay working, ’till God forbid, something happens to them or they let the farm slip back,” Finn said.