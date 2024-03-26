Flooded farmland, houses and sheds around Lough Funshinagh near Rahara, Co Roscommon, in 2021.

The water level of a Co Roscommon turlough has reached “crisis point”, with farms partly destroyed, a local councillor has said.

Cllr Laurence Fallon said homes near Lough Funshinagh are at high risk of flooding, with farmyards and land destroyed.

“The situation at Lough Funshinagh is now at crisis point. There are homes at high risk of flooding, farmyards and land destroyed and the rain is continuing to pour and the water levels continuing to rise.

“Water levels are now 200mm higher than in 2021, with no sign of the rains to stop. The community around the lough is living in fear, with elderly home owners fearing for their houses if levels continue to rise or if pumps fail.

“If we continue on the current path to a solution, it will be too late to save homes and farms around Lough Funshinagh,” he said.

A local road has been closed indefinitely due to the flooding and pumps are needed constantly to keep water out of some houses.

Government intervention

Cllr Fallon called on senior members of the Government to visit Lough Funshinagh to witness the emergency situation for themselves.

“This is an emergency and it needs emergency intervention.

“The three Government leaders – the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and leader of the Green Party – need to come and visit Lough Funshinagh for themselves and find an immediate solution to the devastation that is unfolding here.

“There is no doubt that this is also an environmental disaster. A special area of conservation (SAC) has been decimated and there is a growing risk of pollution extending over a wider catchment area.

“It is time that the Government take charge of emergency situations and introduce emergency legislation to find a solution once and for all. We simply cannot wait another year, time has run out for us,” he added.