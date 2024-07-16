The Irish Vendéen Sheep Society held its annual premier show and sale on Saturday 13 July in the new venue of GVM Mart in Tullamore. The judge of the pre-sale show, Frank Gibbons, had his work cut out, with a strong entry of 60 ram lambs to be judged.

Ciaran Coughlan won the shearling ram class, with a double five-star ram, Noggus Boomerang, sired by French import Noggus Whiskey King.

Next up was the five-star terminal ram lamb class, where Ciaran again took the red rosette, with his all-Ireland champion ram, Noggus Cracker, another Whiskey King son, also a double five-star. He later sold for €1,600 to the newly formed Beechlane flock in Co Cavan.

Second in this class were Alan Crowe and Darielle Brady with Dunsany Comanche, son of another French ram, Killeen Ambo with Mark Keenaghan’s Endrim Casper (a Noggus World Class son) placing third. Both rams were later sold to the Windy Gap flock in Co Waterford and Stonepark flock in Co Roscommon.

The five-star replacement ram lamb class followed next, with John Lynch returning to winning ways with his Kilbride Warrior-sired ram, Ballinascraw Cesar. Cesar would go on to later be tapped out as champion of the show, winning the coveted Harry Browne memorial trophy for John for a second year running, and seventh time overall. Cesar went on to be knocked down by auctioneer Gordon Cobbe, to Waterford breeder, Shay Kennedy of Windy Gap Vendéens for the top price of €1,650.

Lynch also took second in this class with Ballinascraw Captain and Mark Keenaghan came in third with Endrim Case.

The final ram lamb class was the non-five-star class. The class was won by Mark and Audrey Crowe’s Killeen Casanova, a Ballinascraw Armani son which was placed third at the all-Ireland championships in May.

Casanova went on to be crowned reserve champion of the sale, bringing the Growvite Shield back to the Co Meath flock for the first time since 2018. Casanova went on to sell to the Royalflush and Tober Vendéen flocks.

Second in the open class was again John Lynch with Ballinascraw Cannon and third was Andrew Gilmore with Valley View Calvin.

Then came the turn of the shearling ewes where Lynch’s Ballinascraw Bella won the class, followed by Stephen Mannion’s Stonepark Beth in second and Andrew Gilmore’s Valley View Bria in third.

Ewe lambs then had their turn, with Andrew Gilmore taking the red ribbon with Valley View Caitlin, Mark Keenaghan coming in second with Endrim Cherry and Brendan and Carmel Rooney claiming third with Moneygold Colleen, which went on to sell for €660.

Clearance on the day was almost 60% with lots of customers for the better sheep

The final order of business on the showing front was the judging of the young handler class, a first for the society’s premier sale.

This was judged by local senator, Minister Pippa Hackett. The hotly contended class was won by Robin Bowers, with Annie Keenaghan, Charlie Allen and Tom Keenaghan all displaying excellent knowledge about their sheep.

Minister Hackett also tested out her auctioneering skills, when she sold the first lot of the day, a shearling ewe, Noggus Betsy (kindly donated by Ciaran Coughlan) which sold for €500. The sum was donated to Riada House Nursing Home in Tullamore.

Ram prices averaged €750, up €40 on the 2023 sale and seven ewe lambs averaged €461/head. Four rams crossed the €1,000 mark. Clearance on the day was almost 60% with lots of customers for the better sheep.

Other prices of note during the sale were Ciaran Coughlan’s ram lamb, Noggus Candyman, which made €1,300 and Mark Keenaghan’s ram lamb, Endrim Casper, selling for €1,060.