Five store lambs have been killed and two more injured in an attack in mid-Longford.

Following the attack, Longford County Council issued a statement urging dog owners to ensure their animals are kept under control at all times.

“Dog owners are reminded that it is their responsibility to maintain control of their dogs at all times and to use a leash when dogs are being walked outside.

“This is a high-risk time of year for farmers, with ewes in lamb from now until spring,” the statement said.

Officials from Longford County Council have since visited houses in the area to encourage people to report incidents of dog worrying to the local authority or the gardaí.

They also reminded people to maintain effective control of their dogs at all times, especially at night.