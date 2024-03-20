Ireland is firmly marching towards its 2030 solar PV target.

Over the past three weeks, there has been a flurry of solar farm planning applications submitted around the country.

In Tipperary, Power Capital Renewable Energy Ltd has applied for planning permission for a 318ac solar farm 4km northwest of Cashel.

If approved, the solar farm will operate for 40 years.

The site is comprised of five land parcels, mostly in grass and tillage. A decision is due at the end of April.

Carlow

In Carlow, Ballyloo Solar Farm Ltd has applied for permission to build a 474ac solar farm.

The site is located 5km south of Carlow town, just south of the M9.

The solar farm will be located mostly on tillage land across four parcels in the townlands of Ballybar Upper, Ballyloo, Ballyryan, Garryhundon and Linkardstown. The solar farm will operate for 40 years.

Meath

Harmony Solar Milltown Ltd intends to build an 85ac solar farm near Kells, Co Meath.

The site is made up of mostly grassland fields, which the developer says are well grazed by sheep and cattle. An application is due at the end of April.

Elsewhere in Meath, Tara Mines has applied to build an 84ac solar farm in Navan. The site is adjacent to the mines and will have a production capacity of 18MW.

Westmeath

In Westmeath, Harmony Solar Kildallan Ltd has applied for planning to build a 345ac solar farm in Westmeath. ESB Solar Ltd is joint owners of the project.

The proposed solar farm stretches across multiple townlands including Ballysallagh, Ballyhoreen, Cartron, Kildallan, Parcellstown, Slane More and Walshestown South.

The project area is divided into three separate land parcels owned by three landowners. A decision is due on 18 April and, if approved, will operate for 40 years.