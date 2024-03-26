On Friday, Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) president Francie Gorman said the law should be parked until after the European elections.

The Green Party has vowed to fight for the nature restoration law, as support for the regulation wavers in the European Union (EU).

A vote had been due this Monday 25 March in Brussels.

However, the Belgian presidency delayed the vote, as some member states' support for the law is changing.

The law was withdrawn from the agenda of Friday’s meeting of the committee of permanent representatives and Monday’s meeting of EU environment ministers.

Speaking from the environment council meeting in Brussels, Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan said a rowing back on the law now would “undermine” the EU legislative process.

“Following a lengthy trialogue process, the Parliament voted in favour of the final text just a few weeks ago. It’s now up to us in the council of ministers to do the same.

“If we don’t agree to what we’ve already negotiated, we undermine the entire European legislative process.

“That is what is at stake here, as well as the urgent need to protect and restore nature in line with our global and national commitments,” he said.

'Outrageous'

Reacting to the law being taken off the agendas, Minister of State for nature Malcolm Noonan said it is “outrageous” that the law is being held up.

“It’s outrageous that the nature restoration law is being held to ransom in Europe.

“There is no legitimate argument against restoring nature. It’s vital for climate resilience, food security and public health.

"Delivering it will bring huge benefits to communities, both rural and urban, with significant returns on investment,” he said.

On Friday, Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) president Francie Gorman said the law should be parked until after the European elections, while the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) welcomed the development.