Flooded farmland, houses and sheds as a result of the flooding around the turlough Lough Funshinagh near Rahara, Co Roscommon.

Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) flooding project team chair Brendan Golden said he is seeking an urgent meeting with Minister Kieran O’Donnell to seek a solution to the flooding at Lough Funshinagh in Roscommon.

He said the water level of the Co Roscommon turlough has reached crisis point, with farmland out of commission as a result.

Minister O’Donnell visited Lough Funshinagh last week to speak with the local residents and farmers to see the effects of the flooding on the local community.

“Emergency work must be completed as soon as possible, as it is posing a massive threat to households and farms. The impact of the ongoing problems has taken a huge toll on people in the area,” Golden said.

“We recognise that the minister paid a visit within days of taking up his new role, but those living with this are at breaking point. This has to be the minister’s priority,” he said.