This May bank holiday, ‘The Shambles’ in Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon, will again play host to the Ballaghaderreen May Day Fair, which, in the past, saw people come from far and wide to sell their produce.

Ballaghaderreen has operated as a fairs and market town since the 1700s and organisers Ballaghaderreen Tidy Towns now wants to breathe new life into the town’s long-standing history of holding a fair on May Day.

A spokesperson from Ballaghaderreen Tidy Towns said: "Ballaghaderreen was always a market town and that is such an important part of our history. We really want to keep that heritage, especially for future generations."

People are invited to join the tradition of the fair day of years past at ‘The Shambles’ on the Charlestown Road, where there will be music, crafts, market stalls, food stalls, fair games and a dog show.

Entertainment

Local artists will be performing and exhibiting their work throughout the fair, as there will be a buskers tent and an art exhibition.

There will also be a pre-loved pop-up shop selling second-hand and vintage clothes, shoes, bags and books. Entertainment, workshops and many more events promise for a fun-filled day for all the family.

Stall holders

Market stall holders and buskers are invited to contact the organisers to book their place as soon as possible as places are limited. They can email maydayfairballagh@gmail.com or find out more information on the Facebook page Ballaghaderreen May Fair.

The fair will take place from 11am to 6pm on bank holiday Monday 6 May at ‘The Shambles’, Ballaghaderreen, F45 EW98.