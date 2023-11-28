I farm: “With my Dad Leonard, my Mam Majella, brother Tommy (14) and sisters Orla (11) and Jane (6). We’re farming 65ac in total - 21ac of that is owned and the rest is rented. Myself and Tommy do the jobs in the evening when we come from school because my dad works full-time at LG Gaynor Enterprises. We’re both in secondary school in Nenagh. I’m in Transition Year and Tommy’s in third year.”

Cows: “We got into purebred Angus’ about three years ago for the first time. We had six cows calve down this year and next year, between cows and heifers, we hope to have 13 cows calve down.”

Stars and expansion: “We are trying to expand our herd of cows and the aim is to breed calves that have five stars and are a good shape. My dad used to show cattle as a child with his father, so he wanted to get into it with us.”

Cormac Gaynor weighing the purebred Angus bulls. \ Odhran Ducie

Calf-to-beef: “We also do calf-to-beef and rear about 80 calves every year. We usually buy autumn-born calves when they are around three weeks old and feed them milk replacer for about 12 weeks. We mainly buy whiteheads and Angus calves from local dairy farmers. We find the Autumn-born calves are stronger going out to grass the following spring.”

Showtime: “We travelled the country going to shows this summer. We showed three bulls and myself, Tommy and Orla all are involved in showing them. Jane is a bit young yet, but she comes along after with Mammy. We leave home very early the morning of a show and usually arrive around 8am to get the bulls washed, dried and brushed. We were successful at every show we went to this year and brought home rosettes from them all, and that’s including Tullamore Show and the Iverk Show in Piltown.”

Carrick-on-Shannon: “We have two bulls going to the Angus Elite Show and Sale in Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday, 9 December, and we’re hoping they’ll sell well. This is our first time going to a sale like this so we are very excited.”