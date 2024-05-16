Peter and Mary bringing in heifers first thing in the morning in Cavan.
Meabh Gallagher helping out at lambing time on her family farm in Eglish, Donegal Town. \ Oisin Gallagher
James Walsh checking on the ewes and lambs on a sunny May day in Cullohill, Co Laois.
Cillian and Jessica Kerins inspecting the machinery offerings in the Irish Farmers Journal in Carbury, Co Kildare. \ Francis Malone
Lucy Flynn checking her neighbour's donkeys in Co Roscommon. \ Leo Flynn
Thomas Collins, Tralee, with his grandson Archie studying the cattle prices in the Farmers Journal
Maurice Porter putting Callie the Highland Cow and her new born calf out to the field in Malin Head, Co Donegal.
Tom Rogers giving the calves their morning feed as Rosie the horse looks on in Co Roscommon. \ Joanne Rogers
