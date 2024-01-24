Massey explained how he was clear that if we can stabilise and improve water quality, we will get another derogation.

Ireland can “most definitely” secure another derogation, but the challenge will be to keep it at 220kg of organic nitrogen per hectare (N/ha), Ted Massey, chief inspector of the nitrates division at the Department of Agriculture said at Dairygold’s conference last Friday.

During the European Commissioner for the Environment’s visit in November, Massey explained how he was clear that if we can stabilise and improve water quality, we will get another derogation.

The chief inspector is hopeful that during negotiations in Brussels for the next derogation, Ireland will have better water quality data, showing the nitrate concentration in Irish waters is coming down.

“Next year, we will have to make three presentations to the EU member states – they will set out what our water quality is like, what our agricultural system is and what we are doing to justify the derogation.

Convince Commission

“Ultimately, we have to convince the Commission that they can justify granting us that derogation.

“We need at least 15 member states to vote in favour of giving this exemption, and those member states that vote in favour have to represent at least 65% of the EU population,” he said.

In 2022, when Ireland’s derogation was up for renewal, Massey explained that all member states supported the Irish derogation, with the exception of Germany who abstained.