Pictured alongside Dairygold’s new electric milk truck at the Dairygold Castlefarm dairy processing complex in Mitchelstown are Michael Harte, Dairygold interim chief executive, Orlaith Tynan, Dairygold head of sustainability, Billy Cronin, Dairygold Head of Supply Chain and Melissa Butler, Dairygold HGV driver.

Dairygold has announced that it is adding an electric truck to its milk collection fleet, making it the first dairy processor in Ireland to do so.

Covering over 300km on a single charge, the truck will make daily deliveries and collections from Dairygold’s Castlefarm dairy processing complex in Mitchelstown, as well as milk suppliers’ farms.

The installation of a charging system on the Castlefarm site enables a full charging of the truck within two and a half hours.

The introduction of the electric milk truck is part of Dairygold’s broader decarbonisation programme and corporate emissions reduction ambition.

Head of sustainability at Dairygold, Orlaith Tynan, said that the electric milk truck is “an important part of our corporate emissions reduction programme, extending from the great work being done by our farmers, our milk collection partners and our processing operations.”