The Irish Farmers Journal Renewables Roadshow heads to Athlone next week for the final event in the series. The response to the series has been exceptional. Across the three evenings so far, over 1,200 people came to learn how solar PV, generating renewable heat, anaerobic digestion and retrofitting your farmhouse can improve your economic and environmental sustainability. The final leg of the event is set to take place next Tuesday, 30 April, at the Athlone Springs Hotel.

The roadshows are evening events, with doors open from 6:30pm. Tea and coffee will be available on arrival. The session kicks off at 7:30pm sharp and will run until 10pm with more tea, coffee and sandwiches afterwards.

To register, simply go to www.ifj.ie/renewables.

The roadshow is being delivered in partnership with FBD, the Irish Farmers Association and Bord Gáis Energy.