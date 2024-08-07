We are one of the three founding clubs of the national organisation which was formed in 1944 by a group of Ag Science teachers who wanted to educate young farmers but also to provide opportunities such as travel and a social outlet.

Over the past 80 years our club has seen thousands of members pass through its doors and it’s only growing from strength to strength.

Macra offers so much more than just a membership number, it offers travel opportunities, helps you grow personally, provides a safe social outlet but most importantly it provides you with a network of past and current members who turn into a family for life.

On Sunday 28 July the GVM Mart yard was used to host the Munster Field evening which saw different Macra clubs from all over Munster come together to host various events which included ‘Guess the Weight of the Calf’; footing turf races; milking races; welly-throwing; Hang-Tough;Chuck-a-Duck and many more.

Field event

The day also saw a come-back of a more traditional Macra field event: the Creative Challenge which mimicked the older ‘Efficiency Challenges’ in set up.

Seeing an event like this being run in the mart yard was of great significance to our club as that’s where all the Kilmallock field evenings happened over the years.

Kilmallock Macra has certainly been known in Macra circles for various reasons over the past 80 years but one thing they were known for was having a mascot called Henry, so to honour Henry this year we have put a mascot in place called Fred, so keep an eye out for him.

This year is significant in many ways but what we are most proud of as one of the founding clubs is on the 80th anniversary of the national organisation, we are the home club to our national secretary Stephanie Blewitt and the national president of Macra Elaine Houlihan.

Reeling in the years

To officially mark and celebrate Kilmallock Macra’s 80th anniversary we are hosting ‘Reeling in the years’ on 10 August in the Woodlands House Hotel, Adare.

There will be food, music and dancing on the night as well as memorabilia and awards from past and current members of the club.

All past, current and future members are welcome to attend and celebrate the successes of the club with us.

We look forward to seeing you there.

Just remember one thing about Macra – “It started with farmers and continues with friends”.