Job cuts may be on the cards at Tirlán.

Tirlán is undertaking a review of its spending with the aim of reducing costs across its business as the effects of inflation and reduced milk supply force the company to prioritise key investments.

While there are no shortage of rumours that the review, which has already started, will lead to some redundancies among the company’s approximately 2,300 employees, a spokesperson said that any decision on where the cuts would land is months away.

The spokesperson said that Tirlán “is currently engaged in a thorough review of all business costs, which will take a number of months to complete”.

Support package

This week Tirlán announced a €30m support package for milk suppliers, including a 3c/l weather payment on all March milk supplies.

The processor is expected to report annual results for 2023 in the coming weeks.