Gardai attended the scene of the fire in Co Kerry.

A lorry transporting 60 cattle caught fire on the Castleisland to Abbeyfeale road in Co Kerry on Tuesday evening, 19 March.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the incident at Dooneen where the fire was brought under control by local fire services.

No injuries were reported to either the driver or livestock, according to gardaí.

In a statement to the Irish Farmers Journal, gardaí said that no offences were disclosed.