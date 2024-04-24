Homeowners looking to upgrade the energy efficiency of their house can now avail of low-interest loans.

The Government announced on Wednesday that the scheme is now live with PTSB being the first provider to come to the table.

The loan rates they are providing start off at 3.55% with other major lenders expected to announce their packages soon.

The scheme itself was announced by the Government in December 2023 with an expected start date of January, which was later pushed to March so it is welcome news that it is no longer on the long finger.

Painting and decorating

Consumers can avail of the loans in conjunction with SEAI grants and up to 25% of the amount borrowed can be used for non-energy efficiency works such as painting and decorating.

Consumer: low-cost finance for retrofitting upgrades