A man in his 70s has died following a farm incident in Co Wexford.

Gardaí told the Irish Farmers Journal that they received a report of a fatal workplace accident that occurred on a premises in the Ballyfad area of the county at approximately 11am on Wednesday morning 22 November.

“One man aged in his 70s was pronounced deceased. His body was removed from the scene and a post-mortem will take place at a later date,” a Garda statement said.

The coroner has been notified.

The Health and Safety Authority has been notified in respect of this incident and is due to attend the scene to conduct an examination.