A rural parish in Co Wexford has organised a mass to pray for an improvement in the weather.

The mass will be celebrated in St Brigid's Church, Kilrush, by local parish priest Fr Joseph Power.

It takes place on Monday night 8 April) at 7.30pm.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Fr Power said: "One of my parishioners, who is very concerned at the weather and its effect on people locally, requested that I say a mass. I am happy to do so."

The area, which is in north Wexford, would usually have seen stock turned out by April, with crops in the ground.

With rainfall levels close to twice the annual average in March, stock are still housed and little planting of beans, cereals or potatoes has taken place.

Fr Power remarked that Monday's weather in the parish was again wet and miserable.

"A mass for an improvement in the weather can't do any harm and hopefully will do some good," he concluded.

The mass can be viewed online here.