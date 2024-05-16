Euronics has been announced as the new sponsor of the national brown bread baking competition, in association with the National Ploughing Association (NPA) and the Irish Countrywomen’s Association (ICA).
The winning brown bread baker will walk away with a cash prize of €5,000 and a NEFF oven, with the three finalists all walking away with a €500 Euronics gift card.
All entrants (one entry per person) are being asked to drop their freshly baked bread to one of the stores listed below on the prescribed dates between 9am and 11am.
Wednesday 19 JulyTJ O’Mahony Prosperous, 3 Lime Drive, Ladytown , Naas, Co Kildare, W91P682.Grange Baldoyle, Unit 48G, Baldoyle Ind Est, Baldoyle, Co Dublin, D13 KR76. Mastercare, 164 Howth Road, Clontarf West, Killester, D03 V820.Heavins, A1& A2 Shannon Retail Park, Dublin Road, Athlone, Co Westmeath, N37 E763.
Wednesday 26 July
Bandon Co-Op, Kilbrogan, Bandon, Co Cork, P72 X275.
- Jack Fitzgerald Electrical, Howley’s Quay, Lower Shannon Street, Co Limerick, V94 W295.
- Joyce & Sons, Galway Road, Cuilleen, Headford, Co Galway, H91 A9X7.
Wednesday 2 August
- Redmond Electric, Unit 6, WFC Retail Park, The Avenue, Gorey, Co Wexford, Y25 K773.
- Keans Claremorris, Mount Street, Clare, Claremorris, Co Mayo, F12 Y642.
- Brodericks Westport, 5 Castlebar Road, Westport, Co Mayo.
- Harrys Electrical, 2 Moynehall Retail Park, Ballinagh Road, Co Cavan, H12 HP64.
All successful entrants will be contacted on 12 August to attend the finals. Two semi-finals will take place on 17 and 18 September, with the final on the afternoon of 19 September at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois.
NPA managing director Anna May McHugh said: “We are delighted to welcome Euronics to the National Ploughing Championships and as the brand-new sponsor of this prestigious competition.
"The first national brown bread baking competition took place at Ploughing in 1954 and it is wonderful to see that the competition is still as popular now as it was then.”
