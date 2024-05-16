Euronics has been announced as the new sponsor of the national brown bread baking competition, in association with the National Ploughing Association (NPA) and the Irish Countrywomen’s Association (ICA).

The winning brown bread baker will walk away with a cash prize of €5,000 and a NEFF oven, with the three finalists all walking away with a €500 Euronics gift card.

All entrants (one entry per person) are being asked to drop their freshly baked bread to one of the stores listed below on the prescribed dates between 9am and 11am.

Wednesday 19 July

TJ O’Mahony Prosperous, 3 Lime Drive, Ladytown , Naas, Co Kildare, W91P682.

Grange Baldoyle, Unit 48G, Baldoyle Ind Est, Baldoyle, Co Dublin, D13 KR76.

Mastercare, 164 Howth Road, Clontarf West, Killester, D03 V820.

Heavins, A1& A2 Shannon Retail Park, Dublin Road, Athlone, Co Westmeath, N37 E763.

Wednesday 26 July