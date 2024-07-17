A Co Meath company has appeared at Navan District Court charged with alleged breaches of workplace safety laws.

Meade Potato Company Limited of Braystown, Lobinstown, was charged with a number of counts of breaches of the Safety, Health and Welfare at Work Act on 10 May 2022.

The charges included a failure to have a safe system of replacing and refitting the brushes and motor on a Haith RootVeg polisher and a failure to have it isolated from the power supply.

The court was told that a book of evidence had been served on the company and that two of its directors were present during the hearing. Judge John Brennan delivered an alibi warning to the company and then sent it forward for trial to Trim Circuit Court on 22 October next.