Domestic milk intake decreased by 12.6% in October 2023 compared with the same month in 2022, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

An estimated 605m litres of domestic milk was taken in by creameries and pasteurisers in October of this year, a decrease of 87.2m litres on October of last year.

This represents by far the largest monthly drop in domestic milk intake so far this year when compared with last year.

Comparing October 2023 with October 2021, milk intake is down 6.9% - a drop of 44.6m litres.

Fat and protein

Fat content increased in October 2023 to 4.92% compared with October 2022’s 4.84%.

Protein decreased to 3.93% in October 2023, having been 3.98% in October 2022.

There was a marginal decline in butter production from 21,600t in October 2022 to 21,100t in October 2023.

Year so far

In the year to October, milk intake has declined 2.1% when compared with the same period in 2022 - a drop of 169.4m litres.

Comparing the same period in 2023 with 2021, milk intake is down 1.8% - a drop of 146.2m litres.