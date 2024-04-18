Minister Martin Heydon has announced over €800,000 in funding for six short-term research projects. \ Philip Doyle

Minister of State Martin Heydon has announced awards of over €800,000 for six short-term research projects that look at emerging policy and strategic needs of the agri-food, forest and bioeconomy sectors.

The first policy and strategic studies research call was launched in 2022 to support evidence-based research, which is an integral element in the formation of public policy.

Speaking on the announcement of the awards for the 2023 call, Minister Heydon said the funding will contribute to informing public policy across a number of areas.

The topics selected include greenhouse gas emissions and water quality, gender and generational renewal in agriculture, animal health, antimicrobial resistance, sustainable food systems and food safety.

2024 research call

Meanwhile, Minister Heydon also announced the opening of the 2024 call, where 27 topics are available for researchers to apply to, ranging from animal health and welfare, food safety and biosecurity, to forest management and health, soil health, climate mitigation and food waste, among others.

On this announcement, he said: “I strongly encourage our world-class research community to examine this call and to take advantage of the opportunity to conduct research which can directly influence public policy for the benefit of the agri-food, forest and bioeconomy sectors.”