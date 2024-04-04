Inspections deemed necessary for the issuing of farm payments will still take place as planned. \ Philip Doyle

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has announced a two-and-a-half-week pause to all non-essential Department of Agriculture farm inspections, effective immediately.

The Minister’s statement suggests that inspections deemed necessary for the issuing of scheme payments will go ahead as normal.

Farming organisations have called for inspections to be put on hold as farmers struggle under the workload and cashflow pressures posed by high levels of rainfall and diminishing fodder supplies after a long winter.

“I am extremely conscious of the pressure on farmers as a result of continuing and exceptional adverse weather conditions,” the Minister said.

“As an immediate step, I have asked my Department to pause farm inspections not specifically required to support payments until 22 April.

“In considering this matter, I was conscious of the need to avoid any action that might affect payments to farmers. This step is a proportionate and necessary one in the current circumstances.”

Teagasc engagement on fodder

Minister McConalogue has also tasked Teagasc with putting a system in place to allow farmers with surplus fodder supplies to engage with those struggling to secure supplies.

The move follows a meeting of the National Fodder and Feed Security Committee last week, which heard from Teagasc that while there are sufficient fodder supplies across the country to carry stock through current weather difficulties, some farmers are still in need of more supplies.

“I have also asked Teagasc to establish a system for co-ordinating advisory supports to help farmers maximise existing fodder stocks and provide a basis for those with surpluses to engage with those who are struggling,” he commented.

Minister McConalogue added that he met recently with the country’s main banks to stress the need to show leeway to farmers experiencing cashflow challenges as a result of challenging weather conditions.

Access

“I also asked them to ensure access to short-term finance and overdraft facilities where needed to deal with the pressure arising from the current exceptional weather conditions,” he commented.

The Minister concluded his statement by requesting a meeting of the National Fodder and Food Security Committee next week, where Teagasc will have the opportunity to report back on its progress in establishing the system for supporting farmers with sufficient fodder supplies engaging with those who do not.