The deadlines to submit nitrates derogation applications for this year and for dairy farmers to confirm their 2024 dairy excretion rate band have been extended.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue confirmed that the 2024 nitrates derogation application deadline has been extended to Friday 26 April 2024.

The 2024 dairy excretion rate band deadline is now Wednesday 15 May 2024.

Minister McConalogue said the deadlines are being extended due to the current prolonged period of wet weather farmers are experiencing.

“In light of continued challenging weather conditions, I am conscious of the pressures on farmers and on their advisers to provide the necessary supports during this time.

“I have agreed these extensions to allow farmers the necessary time to effectively engage with their adviser,” he said.

Derogation applications

The Department’s online derogation application portal on www.agfood.ie had been due to close for applications at midnight on 19 April 2024.

Intending applicants have been advised to immediately contact their adviser, if they have not already done so.

Farmers who applied for a nitrates derogation in 2023 are also reminded they must submit 2023 fertiliser accounts by the revised closing date of 26 April.

Nitrates dairy band

The 2024 nitrates dairy band can be submitted online via the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) website.

Farmers are reminded that the opt-in measure for a dairy farmer to feed a lower level of crude protein to their herd and achieve a reduced nitrogen excretion rate is only available for those who submit their band through the ICBF.

For the small cohort of farmers who have not consented to their milk data being shared with the ICBF, these farmers are required to complete a manual form available to download on the Department’s website at www.gov.ie/nitrates.

Minister McConalogue said: “Extending the deadline for confirmation of a dairy herd’s excretion rate band for 2024 will facilitate submissions being made when farmers are meeting advisers to finalise their Basic Income Support for Sustainability applications, which are due to be submitted by 15 May.”