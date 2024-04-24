Taoiseach Simon Harris speaking at a European People's Party (EPP) conference on Friday 19 April in Co Carlow.

Maintaining the nitrates derogation for Irish farmers, Simon Harris has said, is something he believes in and something he will work on as Taoiseach of Ireland.

The agricultural sector is making “much more” progress than other sectors to reduce emissions, the Taoiseach told the Irish Farmers Journal at a European People’s Party (EPP) conference in Limerick last Friday.

This progress, he argued, is despite the fact that people keep on “finger wagging” at farmers.

The Taoiseach added that he agrees with the decision not to pursue a dairy exit or reduction scheme.

“We have to do better when it comes to the debate around climate that suggests the answer is to reduce agricultural output,” he said.

He added that he’d like to see income streams to help support farmers make the transition.