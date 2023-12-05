John Foley grubbing this field in preparation to sow oats in Carlow on Tuesday 21 November 2023. \ Claire Nash

Met Éireann has said that November 2023 has been mild overall, despite a cold finish, with above average rainfall in the north and northwest, while in the south, midlands and east, rainfall was below average.

The first two thirds of November saw Atlantic low pressure systems dominate the country, which, according to Met Éireann, brought above average temperatures with rain or showers on most days, especially in the west and northwest.

The final third of the month then saw high pressure having more of an influence with drier and progressively cooler conditions.

Rainfall

Most of the monthly rainfall totals across the country were below their 1981-2010 long-term average (LTA), according to Met Éireann.

Percentage of monthly rainfall values ranged from 53% (monthly rainfall total of 79.2mm) at Mace Head, Co Galway, to 129% (monthly rainfall total of 172.8mm) at Knock Airport, Co Mayo.

Monthly rainfall totals ranged from 41.2mm at Casement Aerodrome, Co Dublin, to 209.6mm at Newport, Co Mayo.

The month’s wettest day was also recorded at Newport, Co Mayo, with 45.9mm on Monday 13 November.

The number of rain days ranged from 18 days at Roche’s Point, Co Cork, to 28 days at Valentia Observatory, Co Kerry.

Temperature

Temperatures this November were above average in most places, Met Éireann's figures show.

The month’s highest temperature was reported at Phoenix Park, Co Dublin, on Saturday 18 November with a temperature of 14.6°C.

Both the month’s lowest air and grass minimum temperature were recorded on Thursday 30 at Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon. The lowest air minimum was -5.1°C, while the lowest grass minimum was -9.0°C.

More than half of stations reported ground frost. The number of days with ground frost ranged from zero days at Malin Head, Co Donegal, to 19 days at Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon.

More than half of stations reported air frost. The number of days with air frost ranged from zero days at a few stations to nine days at Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon.