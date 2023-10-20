Dublin and Wicklow have been issued with orange weather warnings which are set to last until 8am on Saturday 21 October.

Met Éireann has warned of flooding, dangerous driving conditions and poor visibility as the heavy rain sweeps across the counties.

Meanwhile, a yellow rain warning for Dublin, Louth, Meath and Wicklow is in place until 9pm Friday evening.

Heavy rain or showers with chance of thunder is expected in these counties, according to Met Éireann.