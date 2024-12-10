Seán Kent of Ballyrichard Duck and Goose Hatchery in Arklow, Co Wicklow. \ Tom Clarke

Seven-hundred ducks and thousands of duck eggs have been seized from a farm for destruction by the Department of Agriculture.

Department of Agriculture personnel conducted the dawn raid on the farm in question - Ballyrichard Duck and Goose Hatchery, just outside Arklow, Co Wicklow, on Tuesday morning.

Farm owner Seán Kent said his is the only unvaccinated duck flock in Ireland, adding that there is none in the UK either.

Seán Kent's duck eggs were also seized. \ Tom Clarke

He described his flock as “a national asset” that has now been lost forever.

The drastic action is the culmination of a long dispute between Kent and the Department of Agriculture.

Kent said told the Irish Farmers Journal that last March a notice was served instructing him not to sell or breed duck eggs, as a positive salmonella test had occurred.

Kent believed - and still believes - that the Department’s testing methodology was flawed, holding that the testing period is longer than it should be.

There have also been court proceedings in both Arklow and Bray district courts, with Kent appealing against a compliance order put in place by the Department.

Kent also owns a flock of geese. \ Tom Clarke

On two occasions recently, the Department removed all duck eggs present on the farm. Kent estimates the financial losses he incurred to be in the order of €60,000.

On Tuesday morning at 7am, Department officials came not only for the eggs, but the ducks as well.

There is a flock of geese on the farm as well, but, as of now, it’s understood there is no threat to its future.

The Department of Agriculture confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that enforcement action took place at a premises in County Wicklow under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.

"As these matters relate to an ongoing investigation, the Department will not be providing any further comment."