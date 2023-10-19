Over 80 rolls of wire were stolen in Monaghan. \ Philip Doyle

Over 80 rolls of sheep and barbed wire have been stolen from a co-op in Clones, Co Monaghan.

Clones Agri Supplies is offering a reward for information on the theft of the livestock wire or its return.

The co-op reports that 60 rolls of 200m silver barbed wire were taken, along with 24 rolls of 100m high tensile silver sheep wire.

Theft

The theft occurred at some stage between Friday 6 October and Sunday 8 October.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clones Agri Supplies on 047-51995.