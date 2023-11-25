State-of-the-art facilities including an 80-point Rotary Parlour are on the Galway farm. \ Odhran Ducie

Spring calver required in Galway

A 950-acre grass-based spring-calving herd in Co Galway is looking for a worker to start in February.

Calving, milking, calf rearing and basic animal husbandry will be among the tasks assigned to the dairy farm, based in Ballinasloe.

The farm is a new entrant to the dairy industry in 2023, boasting state-of-the-art facilities, including an 80-point rotary parlour.

There is plenty of help available, nevertheless hourly rates of compensation will be determined by experience.

There is accommodation provided, with regular start and finish hours, as well as a 6:1 roster that will be in use.

If you are interested in applying, more information may be found here.

Dairy farm assistant in Tipperary

A farm assistant opportunity has arisen on a 200-cow farm in south Tipperary.

Experience in the dairy sector is desirable for this role. However, training can be provided.

The successful candidate’s duties on this Ballingarry/Callan-based dairy farm will involve milking, calf rearing, some tractor work and general maintenance.

Set work hours with designated start and end times and scheduled days off are being offered for this assistant position.

If this role sounds like it might suit you, then see how you can apply here.

Herdsperson in Roscommon

A large-scale dairy farm in Roscommon is looking to hire a herdsperson and grassland manager.

The farm maintains a herd of 300 cows, along with an additional 100 heifers and calves.

The ideal candidate should possess a minimum of two years' experience in the dairy industry, hold a full driver's license and have a solid understanding of grassland management principles.

This full-time role is offering a basic salary in the range of €30,000 to €40,000 depending on experience and accommodation can be provided in a new residential complex.

If this Roscommon role suits you, see more information here.