A range of weather warnings are in place across the country. \ Philip Doyle

Severe gusts of wind are forecast in parts of the west this Sunday afternoon and evening due to storm Fergus.

A range of weather warnings has been issued across the country, the most severe of which is a status red wind warning for coastal parts of Galway.

For western coastal parts of Galway, winds could reach mean speeds of up to 80km/h or 85km/h, with squally gusts for a time, Met Éireann said. This warning is in place until 4.30pm on Sunday.

Orange wind warning

A status orange wind warning is in place for Clare, Galway and Mayo, where there will be very strong onshore winds due to storm Fergus, coupled with high waves and high tides.

This warning is valid from 3pm until 8pm on Sunday.

A status yellow wind warning is in place for counties Clare, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Galway and Mayo. This warning is in place until 9pm on Sunday.

The yellow warning is also in place for counties Cavan, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo until 9pm. It is valid from 5pm to 11pm in Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Meath and Wicklow.