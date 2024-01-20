The gusts of storm Isha could down trees and disrupt power supplies, the public has been warned. / Ramona Farrelly

Met Éireann has issued a status orange wind warning for the entire country for Sunday evening into Monday morning.

The warning comes as storm Isha is expected to arrive, bringing very strong southwest winds with damaging gusts.

Heavy rain is also expected to fall in places, as Met Éireann expects overtopping waves in coastal areas, very difficult travelling conditions, fallen trees and damage to power lines on Sunday.

A status orange wind warning will take effect in Co Donegal from 5pm Sunday until 5am Monday.

All other counties’ status orange wind warning will remain in place between 5pm Sunday and 2am Monday.

A status yellow wind warning has been issued for all counties from 11am Sunday until the status orange warnings take effect.