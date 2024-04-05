Gale force southerly winds and severe and damaging gusts are expected, resulting in possible falling trees, difficult travelling conditions, power outages and coastal flooding. / Donal O' Leary

As storm Kathleen approaches, Met Éireann has forecast a status orange wind warning for Cork, Kerry and Waterford from 7am to 2pm and for Mayo and Galway from 9am to 6pm on Saturday.

Teagasc has advised farmers to be prepared and organised

Be prepared - before the storm

Secure your home - check for loose slates and other items that might come loose during the storm.

Secure your farm buildings.

Ensure stock are in a sheltered, secure area away from trees or buildings.

Store or tie down anything that might blow away.

Park machinery well away from buildings and trees that may blow over.

During the storm

The safety of you and your family is a priority.

Listen to and follow the advice and warnings from the weather and emergency services.

Do not take risks.

After the storm

Check your home for any damage that may need urgent attention.

Check for any fallen electricity wires, inform ESB Networks immediately if necessary.

Check on stock and move them away from from danger (floods, fallen electricity wires, etc).

Ensure stock have adequate feed and water.

Assess any damage to farm buildings and deal with any urgent repairs as quickly as possible.

Contact your insurance company if necessary.

Accept help when offered and ask for it if you need it.

ESB

The ESB has advised the public that if they come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they may be live and extremely dangerous.

Farmers should report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1800 372 999.