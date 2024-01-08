Calving to take pace on 1 February
Mackey Brennan feeding silage to his cows at Firpark, Borrisokane, Co Tipperary, with the help of his collie dogs, Daisy and Milo.
Pomeroy Mart's cattle sale
Gus McAleer, Pomeroy, Jimmy Corey, Sixmilecross, and Archie McCrowley, Cullyhanna. \ Houston Green
Shamus McKenna with his grandson Ben from Carland, Co Tyrone. \ Houston Green
Ireland's Fittest Family reigning champions
Dairy farmer Barry Stafford on the family farm in Virginia, Co Cavan. Barry milks 200 cows alongside his father Patrick and is this week's My Farming Week. \ Brendan Lynch
Newport Mart's annual dairy and suckler sale
Ticey Allen from Newport keeps a watchful eye on proceedings. \ Brendan Gleeson
Sean and John Ryan with Pat Hickey. \ Brendan Gleeson
Barry, Michael, and Micheal Jr Quinn. \ Brendan Gleeson
A round-up of some of the rest of the pictures from around the country
Sheep grazing by the Muckish pass on Muckish Mountain, Co Donegal. \ Clive Wasson
A packed ringside in Carrigallen Mart in Co Leitrim watches one of Herbie Griffiths in-calf heifers being sold for the top price of the sale at €6,100 held in the mart over the Christmas holiday period. \ Trish Kennedy
Kevin O'Driscoll, Clogagh, winner of the three-furrow conventional class at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois, in September, at the Kilbrittain tractor run passing through Timoleague. \ David Patterson
Lucy Fletcher checking in on her Jacob ewes on the family farm in Roundwood, Co Wicklow. \ Sean McCarthy
William Henderson with some of this year's replacement stock heifers on the family farm in Ballynahone, Co Derry. \ Houston Green
Gerry Murphy of the National Parks and Wildlife Service in Killarney National Park, measuring rainfall. In 2023, a total of 75in of rain was recorded in Muckross, with 10in recorded in December. \ Valerie O’Sullivan
Read more
Watch: readers' pics of the year 2023
Calving to take pace on 1 February
Mackey Brennan feeding silage to his cows at Firpark, Borrisokane, Co Tipperary, with the help of his collie dogs, Daisy and Milo.
Pomeroy Mart's cattle sale
Gus McAleer, Pomeroy, Jimmy Corey, Sixmilecross, and Archie McCrowley, Cullyhanna. \ Houston Green
Shamus McKenna with his grandson Ben from Carland, Co Tyrone. \ Houston Green
Ireland's Fittest Family reigning champions
Dairy farmer Barry Stafford on the family farm in Virginia, Co Cavan. Barry milks 200 cows alongside his father Patrick and is this week's My Farming Week. \ Brendan Lynch
Newport Mart's annual dairy and suckler sale
Ticey Allen from Newport keeps a watchful eye on proceedings. \ Brendan Gleeson
Sean and John Ryan with Pat Hickey. \ Brendan Gleeson
Barry, Michael, and Micheal Jr Quinn. \ Brendan Gleeson
A round-up of some of the rest of the pictures from around the country
Sheep grazing by the Muckish pass on Muckish Mountain, Co Donegal. \ Clive Wasson
A packed ringside in Carrigallen Mart in Co Leitrim watches one of Herbie Griffiths in-calf heifers being sold for the top price of the sale at €6,100 held in the mart over the Christmas holiday period. \ Trish Kennedy
Kevin O'Driscoll, Clogagh, winner of the three-furrow conventional class at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois, in September, at the Kilbrittain tractor run passing through Timoleague. \ David Patterson
Lucy Fletcher checking in on her Jacob ewes on the family farm in Roundwood, Co Wicklow. \ Sean McCarthy
William Henderson with some of this year's replacement stock heifers on the family farm in Ballynahone, Co Derry. \ Houston Green
Gerry Murphy of the National Parks and Wildlife Service in Killarney National Park, measuring rainfall. In 2023, a total of 75in of rain was recorded in Muckross, with 10in recorded in December. \ Valerie O’Sullivan
Read more
Watch: readers' pics of the year 2023
SHARING OPTIONS: