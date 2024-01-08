Calving to take pace on 1 February

Mackey Brennan feeding silage to his cows at Firpark, Borrisokane, Co Tipperary, with the help of his collie dogs, Daisy and Milo.

Pomeroy Mart's cattle sale

Gus McAleer, Pomeroy, Jimmy Corey, Sixmilecross, and Archie McCrowley, Cullyhanna. \ Houston Green

Shamus McKenna with his grandson Ben from Carland, Co Tyrone. \ Houston Green

Ireland's Fittest Family reigning champions

Dairy farmer Barry Stafford on the family farm in Virginia, Co Cavan. Barry milks 200 cows alongside his father Patrick and is this week's My Farming Week. \ Brendan Lynch

Newport Mart's annual dairy and suckler sale

Ticey Allen from Newport keeps a watchful eye on proceedings. \ Brendan Gleeson

Sean and John Ryan with Pat Hickey. \ Brendan Gleeson

Barry, Michael, and Micheal Jr Quinn. \ Brendan Gleeson

A round-up of some of the rest of the pictures from around the country

Sheep grazing by the Muckish pass on Muckish Mountain, Co Donegal. \ Clive Wasson

A packed ringside in Carrigallen Mart in Co Leitrim watches one of Herbie Griffiths in-calf heifers being sold for the top price of the sale at €6,100 held in the mart over the Christmas holiday period. \ Trish Kennedy

Kevin O'Driscoll, Clogagh, winner of the three-furrow conventional class at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois, in September, at the Kilbrittain tractor run passing through Timoleague. \ David Patterson

Lucy Fletcher checking in on her Jacob ewes on the family farm in Roundwood, Co Wicklow. \ Sean McCarthy

William Henderson with some of this year's replacement stock heifers on the family farm in Ballynahone, Co Derry. \ Houston Green

Gerry Murphy of the National Parks and Wildlife Service in Killarney National Park, measuring rainfall. In 2023, a total of 75in of rain was recorded in Muckross, with 10in recorded in December. \ Valerie O’Sullivan

