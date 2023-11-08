Co-ops Tirlán and Dairygold have joined forces in a bid to expand on-farm solar and reduce the cost of energy-intensive processes on dairy farms.

Dairygold suppliers can also now also avail of Tirlán's FarmGen Solar PV programme as part of the switch to renewable energy solutions.

FarmGen systems power processes such as milk cooling, vacuum pumps and water heating, delivering energy savings of typically between 20% and 50% per annum.

Tirlán first launched its FarmGen Solar PV programme in 2019 and since then has seen farm businesses embrace sustainable technologies, with a large number of Tirlán farm families installing a range of fully-financed, turnkey solar-powered energy FarmGen systems since they were first introduced.

Smart monitoring

The solar-powered bundle is available through the programme’s technical partner, PV Generation. It will supply and install state-of-the-art solar PV systems, along with smart monitoring on farms.

As part of this solution, FarmGen will manage the Government’s TAMS and SEAI grant application processes and submission for competitively-priced financing, if required, making it an even more attractive investment.

Speaking at the launch of the new collaboration, Tirlán chair John Murphy said: “Farm families work with nature and are keen to embrace renewable energy on farm.

"The new collaboration is a clear indication of the importance Tirlán places on continuously innovating to meet our living proof sustainability targets and is in line with the Government’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions."

Beneficial

Dairygold chair Seán O’Brien said that this collaboration demonstrates how beneficial it can be when industry leaders come together to achieve a common goal.

“By partnering with Tirlán, we’re extending the geographical reach of this turnkey solution and making it possible for more farmers to adopt renewable energy on their farms in a manner that is efficient for all involved. The FarmGen programme is yet another positive step in the right direction in our efforts to reduce on-farm emissions and contribute to a more sustainable dairy sector.”

Dairygold and Tirlán milk suppliers can avail of 100% flexible and competitively-priced financing for the FarmGen installation on their farms.